The Intersection of People, Passion, & Profit

Rally Rd. is a free app that allows members to invest in individual blue-chip collector automobiles with ease. The vehicles on Rally Rd. represent an asset class that has historically outperformed the stock market as well as other alternative asset classes (including gold, fine art, and real estate).*

Our mission is to democratize alternative investments like these, providing access, liquidity, and transparency to markets that have traditionally only been available to a select few.

Each asset on Rally Rd. is vetted by a team of industry experts, acquired, insured, and professionally maintained & monitored 24/7. We create a story around each investment, including photos, videos, records & receipts, and provenance. Like what you see? Invest in that specific vehicle with one click. Shares start at around $50. It’s that simple!